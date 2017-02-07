Twitter
Corruption Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

$29.98

$25.99


2 in stock


Details

Some men crave power, others success, but no man is able to resist temptation… Williams (Jamie Gillis) owes a debt. A debt he may not be able to repay. His daughter (Kelly Nichols) is a beautiful innocent, thrust into a world of carnal vengeance. His mistress (Vanessa Del Rio) provides comfort, but may not be able to save his fate. His employee (George Payne) tries to help, but cannot resist his sinister desires. Only his brother (Bobby Astyr) holds the final, shocking surprise in this web of erotic deceit.

Directed by Roger Watkins (LAST HOUSE ON DEAD END STREET), CORRUPTION is a dark tale of the frailty and hypocrisy of morality, expertly photographed by Larry Revene (ROOMMATES, DERANGED) and featuring a stellar supporting cast of Tiffany Clark, Samantha Fox, and Tish Ambrose. Vinegar Syndrome presents this acclaimed erotic masterpiece newly restored and on Blu-ray for the first time!

Special Features

  • New 2K restoration from the original 35mm negative
  • Video interview with cinematographer Larry Revene
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Artwork gallery
  • Reversible Cover Art
  • Special bonus feature easter egg (LHoDES)!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 79 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: All Regions

Cast: Jamie Gillis | Kelly Nichols | Samatha Fox | Tish Ambrose | Vanessa del Rio
Directors: Roger Watkins

