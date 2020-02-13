Companion to Vergil by Joseph Pearl (1960) [1117]

View larger $21.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 200213-80422-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Biography | History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Companion to Vergil by Joseph Pearl (1960).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



Authors: Joseph Pearl

Related Items

Categories

Biography | History | Softcover Books