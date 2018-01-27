Close Encounters of the Third Kind 40th Anniversary John Williams Music Soundtrack – Limited Edition Set

$42.95
Details
La-La Land Records, Sony Music and Columbia Pictures present CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND: 40th ANNIVERSARY REMASTERED LIMITED EDITION, a special 2-CD set featuring a newly restored and remastered presentation of Academy Award-Winning composer John Williams’ (JAWS, STAR WARS, SCHINDLER’S LIST) original motion picture score to the 1977 landmark feature film CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr. Maestro Williams’ score personifies this classic film’s boundless wonder – searching through, and communicating with, the deep expanses of space as it also explores the unknowable mysteries of the human soul.
This deluxe 2-CD edition, meticulously produced, mixed and mastered by Mike Matessino, in consultation with the composer and director, was inspired by the discovery that Williams had originally planned the soundtrack as a 75-minute double LP. Disc One of this presentation takes its lead from that initial intent, expanding and organizing the score as a grand symphony contained on a single disc. Disc Two offers an equally fresh experience of the score, comprised of discrete versions of cues, alternates and selections not heard on Disc One, plus many of the 1977 album tracks, as well as previously unreleased source music recorded for the film. Matessino’s exclusive liner notes explore this iconic, majestic score, while Jim Titus’ art design handsomely recalls all those joyous feelings generated by one of the greatest science fiction film experiences of all time.
Special Features
- Remastered Edition
- Limited Edition of 5000 Units
- Includes Previously Unreleased Material
Playlists
- Disc One - Expanded Soundtrack
- Main Title and The Vision
Navy Planes
Lost Squadron
Trucking
Into the Tunnel and Chasing UFOs
Crescendo Summit
False Alarm and The Helicopter
Barry’s Kidnapping
Forming the Mountain
TV Reveals / Across Country
The Mountain
The Cover-up and Base Camp
The Escape
Climbing the Mountain
Outstretched Hands
The Light Show
Barnstorming
The Mothership
The Dialogue
The Returnees
The Appearance of the Visitors
Contact
End Titles
- Disc Two - Alternates and Additional Music
- Main Title
Roy’s First Encounter
Encounter at Crescendo Summit
Chasing UFOs
Watching the Skies
Vision Takes Shape
Another Vision
False Alarm
The Abduction of Barry
The Cover-up
TV Reveals
Roy and Jillian on the Road
I Can’t Believe It’s Real
Across the Fields
Stars and Trucks
Who Are You People?
The Escape (Alternate)
Climbing Devils Tower
Dark Side of the Moon
The Approach
Night Siege
The Conversation
Inside
Contact (Alternate)
Eleventh Commandment
TV Western
Lava Flow
The Five Tones
Advance Scout Greeting
The Dialogue (Early Version)
Resolution and End Title
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 78:42 - Disc One, 74:26 - Disc Two
Cast: Adrienne Campbell | Bob Balaban | Francois Truffaut | J. Patrick McNamara | Lance Henriksen | Melinda Dillon | Richard Dreyfuss | Teri Garr
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Composers: John Williams
