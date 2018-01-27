Close Encounters of the Third Kind 40th Anniversary John Williams Music Soundtrack – Limited Edition Set

View larger $42.95 $35.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Formats: CD

Genres: Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction

Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | La-La Land Records

Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1977

Rating: PG

Details

La-La Land Records, Sony Music and Columbia Pictures present CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND: 40th ANNIVERSARY REMASTERED LIMITED EDITION, a special 2-CD set featuring a newly restored and remastered presentation of Academy Award-Winning composer John Williams’ (JAWS, STAR WARS, SCHINDLER’S LIST) original motion picture score to the 1977 landmark feature film CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr. Maestro Williams’ score personifies this classic film’s boundless wonder – searching through, and communicating with, the deep expanses of space as it also explores the unknowable mysteries of the human soul.

This deluxe 2-CD edition, meticulously produced, mixed and mastered by Mike Matessino, in consultation with the composer and director, was inspired by the discovery that Williams had originally planned the soundtrack as a 75-minute double LP. Disc One of this presentation takes its lead from that initial intent, expanding and organizing the score as a grand symphony contained on a single disc. Disc Two offers an equally fresh experience of the score, comprised of discrete versions of cues, alternates and selections not heard on Disc One, plus many of the 1977 album tracks, as well as previously unreleased source music recorded for the film. Matessino’s exclusive liner notes explore this iconic, majestic score, while Jim Titus’ art design handsomely recalls all those joyous feelings generated by one of the greatest science fiction film experiences of all time.

Special Features

Remastered Edition

Limited Edition of 5000 Units

Includes Previously Unreleased Material

Playlists

Disc One - Expanded Soundtrack

Main Title and The Vision

Navy Planes

Lost Squadron

Trucking

Into the Tunnel and Chasing UFOs

Crescendo Summit

False Alarm and The Helicopter

Barry’s Kidnapping

Forming the Mountain

TV Reveals / Across Country

The Mountain

The Cover-up and Base Camp

The Escape

Climbing the Mountain

Outstretched Hands

The Light Show

Barnstorming

The Mothership

The Dialogue

The Returnees

The Appearance of the Visitors

Contact

End Titles

Disc Two - Alternates and Additional Music

Main Title

Roy’s First Encounter

Encounter at Crescendo Summit

Chasing UFOs

Watching the Skies

Vision Takes Shape

Another Vision

False Alarm

The Abduction of Barry

The Cover-up

TV Reveals

Roy and Jillian on the Road

I Can’t Believe It’s Real

Across the Fields

Stars and Trucks

Who Are You People?

The Escape (Alternate)

Climbing Devils Tower

Dark Side of the Moon

The Approach

Night Siege

The Conversation

Inside

Contact (Alternate)

Eleventh Commandment

TV Western

Lava Flow

The Five Tones

Advance Scout Greeting

The Dialogue (Early Version)

Resolution and End Title

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 78:42 - Disc One, 74:26 - Disc Two

Cast: Adrienne Campbell | Bob Balaban | Francois Truffaut | J. Patrick McNamara | Lance Henriksen | Melinda Dillon | Richard Dreyfuss | Teri Garr

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Composers: John Williams

