Clint Eastwood’s Play Misty for Me Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Details

Brand New 2K Master! From Clint Eastwood, the legendary director of The Outlaw Josey Wales, Bird, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby and American Sniper, comes this terrifying thriller about psychotic obsession. Eastwood (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) stars as Dave Garver, a popular radio disc jockey who repeatedly receives on-air phone requests from a sexy female fan to “play Misty for me.” When the woman, Evelyn Draper (Jessica Walter, The Group), orchestrates a rendezvous with Dave at his favorite nightspot, the two begin a torrid affair. But when Dave decides to end the relationship, Evelyn’s obsession turns to violence. Soon everything and everyone in Dave’s life becomes a target for Evelyn’s increasingly deadly campaign of terror. Beautifully photographed by Bruce Surtees (Night Moves) on location in Eastwood’s hometown of Carmel, California, Play Misty for Me continues to be considered one of the great modern-day thrillers. Play Misty for Me was Eastwood’s directorial debut, co-written by Jo Heims (Breezy) and Dean Riesner (Charley Varrick) with a strong supporting cast that includes Donna Mills (Superdome), John Larch (Dirty Harry), Jack Ging (High Plains Drifter) and Eastwood’s mentor, filmmaker Don Siegel.

Special Features

Brand New 2K Master

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas

NEW Interview with Co-Star Donna Mills

NEW Video Essay by Film Historian Howard S. Berger

Play It Again... A Look Back at Play Misty For Me - Documentary

The Beguiled, Misty, Don and Clint - Featurette

TRAILERS FROM HELL with Adam Rifkin

Theatrical Teaser in HD

Two TV Spots

Stills Montage

Clint Eastwood Directs and Acts: Photo Montage

The Evolution of a Poster

Reversible Sleeve Art

Limited Edition Slipcase

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 102 min

Audio: DTS

Cast: Donna Mills | Irene Hervey | Jack Ging | Jessica Walter | John Larch

Directors: Clint Eastwood

Project Name: Play Misty for Me

