Clint Eastwood’s Play Misty for Me Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

$29.99
$21.97
UPC: 738329251581
Part No: K25158
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Kino Lorber | Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 12, 1971
Item Release Date: November 10, 2020
Rating: R
Details
Brand New 2K Master! From Clint Eastwood, the legendary director of The Outlaw Josey Wales, Bird, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby and American Sniper, comes this terrifying thriller about psychotic obsession. Eastwood (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) stars as Dave Garver, a popular radio disc jockey who repeatedly receives on-air phone requests from a sexy female fan to “play Misty for me.” When the woman, Evelyn Draper (Jessica Walter, The Group), orchestrates a rendezvous with Dave at his favorite nightspot, the two begin a torrid affair. But when Dave decides to end the relationship, Evelyn’s obsession turns to violence. Soon everything and everyone in Dave’s life becomes a target for Evelyn’s increasingly deadly campaign of terror. Beautifully photographed by Bruce Surtees (Night Moves) on location in Eastwood’s hometown of Carmel, California, Play Misty for Me continues to be considered one of the great modern-day thrillers. Play Misty for Me was Eastwood’s directorial debut, co-written by Jo Heims (Breezy) and Dean Riesner (Charley Varrick) with a strong supporting cast that includes Donna Mills (Superdome), John Larch (Dirty Harry), Jack Ging (High Plains Drifter) and Eastwood’s mentor, filmmaker Don Siegel.
Special Features
- Brand New 2K Master
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas
- NEW Interview with Co-Star Donna Mills
- NEW Video Essay by Film Historian Howard S. Berger
- Play It Again... A Look Back at Play Misty For Me - Documentary
- The Beguiled, Misty, Don and Clint - Featurette
- TRAILERS FROM HELL with Adam Rifkin
- Theatrical Teaser in HD
- Two TV Spots
- Stills Montage
- Clint Eastwood Directs and Acts: Photo Montage
- The Evolution of a Poster
- Reversible Sleeve Art
- Limited Edition Slipcase
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 102 min
- Audio: DTS
Cast: Donna Mills | Irene Hervey | Jack Ging | Jessica Walter | John Larch
Directors: Clint Eastwood
Project Name: Play Misty for Me
