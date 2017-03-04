Twitter
Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)
Details

Finally on vinyl, the definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack, LIMITED PICTURE DISC!

The 30th Anniversary Edition and definitive release of the iconic horror film soundtrack composed by Claudio Simonetti for Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava’s 1980’s gore classic Demons. This soundtrack perfectly captures the growing tension created by the film as the main characters are transformed into demons, leading the way with the electro metal of Killing, the percussively cruel Demon, and the now classic cult hit Demon. 30 years later the music still shines with timeless quality thanks to the eclectic talent of composer Claudio Simonetti.

Limited Edition Picture disc plus OBI 180 gram high quality sound.

Playlists

Cast: Bobby Rhodes | Fiore Argento | Geretta Geretta | Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Paola Cozzo | Urbano Barberini
Directors: Lamberto Bava

