Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)

$32.99
$29.80
UPC: 760137782216
Part No: RBL048PD
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Claudio Simonetti | Dario Argento | Lamberto Bava items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Horror | Thriller
Studio: Rustblade
Original U.S. Release: May 30, 1986
Item Release Date: February 19, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Finally on vinyl, the definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack, LIMITED PICTURE DISC!
The 30th Anniversary Edition and definitive release of the iconic horror film soundtrack composed by Claudio Simonetti for Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava’s 1980’s gore classic Demons. This soundtrack perfectly captures the growing tension created by the film as the main characters are transformed into demons, leading the way with the electro metal of Killing, the percussively cruel Demon, and the now classic cult hit Demon. 30 years later the music still shines with timeless quality thanks to the eclectic talent of composer Claudio Simonetti.
Limited Edition Picture disc plus OBI 180 gram high quality sound.
Playlists
- Demon by: Claudio Simonetti
- Cruel Demon by: Claudio Simonetti
- Killing by: Claudio Simonetti
- Threat by: Claudio Simonetti
- The Evil One by: Claudio Simonetti
- Out of Time by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon (Reprise) by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon's Lounge (Previously Unreleased Song) by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Demo Version - 1985 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Killing - Demo Version -1985 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Demo played on Piano - 1985 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Simonetti Horror Project version - 1990 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Daemonia Live Version by: Claudio Simonetti
Cast: Bobby Rhodes | Fiore Argento | Geretta Geretta | Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Paola Cozzo | Urbano Barberini
Directors: Lamberto Bava
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Music | Rustblade | Thriller | Throwback Space | Vinyl