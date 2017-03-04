Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)

View larger $32.99 $29.80 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 170305-63496-1

UPC: 760137782216

Part No: RBL048PD

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Claudio Simonetti | Dario Argento | Lamberto Bava items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Horror | Thriller

Studio: Rustblade

Original U.S. Release: May 30, 1986

Item Release Date: February 19, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Finally on vinyl, the definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack, LIMITED PICTURE DISC!

The 30th Anniversary Edition and definitive release of the iconic horror film soundtrack composed by Claudio Simonetti for Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava’s 1980’s gore classic Demons. This soundtrack perfectly captures the growing tension created by the film as the main characters are transformed into demons, leading the way with the electro metal of Killing, the percussively cruel Demon, and the now classic cult hit Demon. 30 years later the music still shines with timeless quality thanks to the eclectic talent of composer Claudio Simonetti.

Limited Edition Picture disc plus OBI 180 gram high quality sound.

Playlists

Cast: Bobby Rhodes | Fiore Argento | Geretta Geretta | Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Paola Cozzo | Urbano Barberini

Directors: Lamberto Bava

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Music | Rustblade | Thriller | Throwback Space | Vinyl