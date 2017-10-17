Charlie’s Angels: The Complete Series 20-Disc DVD Box Set

View larger $69.98 $38.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD Set SKU: 171018-67921-1

UPC: 683904111661

Part No: MLCR11166DVD

Weight: 2.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Sexploitation | Television | Thrillers

Studio: Millcreek Entertainment | SONY Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 21, 1976

Item Release Date: September 6, 2016

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Once upon a time, Jill, Sabrina & Kelly were police officers whose skills were being wasted in menial duties. A mysterious millionaire named Charles Townsend took them away from all that by opening his own private investigation agency and hiring these gorgeous ladies as his operatives with John Bosley acting as their assistant and liaison.

Starring all of the Angels in all their adventures from one of the sexiest cult classic shows in television history.

Charlie’s Angels stars Kate Jackson (TV’s Scarecrow and Mrs. King), Farrah Fawcett (TV’s The Burning Bed), Jaclyn Smith (The Bourne Identity), Cheryl Ladd (Poison Ivy), Shelley Hack (The Stepfather) and Tanya Roberts (TV’s That ’70s Show).

Guest Stars Include:

Season One

Bo Hopkins (Midnight Express)

Tommy Lee Jones (Men in Black)

David Ogden Stiers (TV’s M*A*S*H)

Diana Muldaur (TV’s L.A. Law)

Anne Ramsey (The Goonies)

Richard Mulligan (TV’s Empty Nest)

Kim Basinger (L.A. Confidential)

Mary Woronov (Eating Raoul)

John Agar (Sands of Iwo Jima)

Tom Selleck (TV’s Magnum P.I.)

Robert Loggia (Big)

Hugh O’Brien (TV’s The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp)

G.W. Bailey (Police Academy)

Rene Auberjonois (TV’s Benson)

Dick Sargent (TV’s Bewitched)

Fernando Lamas (The Merry Widow)

Ida Lupino (Ship of Fools)

Season Two

Sammy Davis Jr. (Ocean’s 11)

Craig T. Nelson (TV’s Coach)

Norman Fell (TV’s Three’s Company)

Don Ho (Music Legend)

Edward Andrews (Sixteen Candles)

Jim Backus (TV’s Gilligan’s Island)

Phil Silvers (TV’s The Phil Silvers Show)

James Darren (TV’s TJ Hooker)

Carole Cook (Sixteen Candles)

Ross Martin (TV’s The Wild Wild West)

Scott Colomby (Caddyshack)

Gene Barry (TV’s Bat Masterson)

Martin Kove (The Karate Kid)

Robert Pine (TV’s CHiPs)

James Sikking (TV’s Hill Street Blues)

Bibi Besch (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan)

Dan O’Herlihy (RoboCop)

Vincent Schiavelli (Tomorrow Never Dies)

Barry Bostwick (TV’s Spin City)

Dirk Benedict (TV’s The A-Team)

Bill Duke (Predator)

Season Three

Dean Martin (Cannonball Run)

Scatman Crothers (The Shining)

Vic Morrow (Twilight Zone: The Movie)

Dick Sargent (TV’s Bewitched)

Michael Conrad (TV’s Hill Street Blues)

Robert Urich (TV’s Vega$)

James Hong (Blade Runner)

Stephen Collins (TV’s 7th Heaven)

Jackie Stewart (Formula One Driver)

Jamie Lee Curtis (True Lies)

Casey Kasem (TV’s Scooby Doo)

Ray Wise (RoboCop)

Anne Francis (Forbidden Planet)

Gary Collins (TV’s Iron Horse)

Robert Davi (Die Hard)

Billy Barty (Willow)

Jonathan Frakes (TV’s Star Trek: The Next Generation)

David Hedison (TV’s Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea)

Lyle Talbot (TV’s The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet)

John McIntire (TV’s Wagon Train)

Bubba Smith (Police Academy)

Cesare Danova (Mean Streets)

Audrey Landers (TV’s Dallas)

James Sikking (TV’s Hill Street Blues)

Season Four

Bert Convy (TV’s Tattletales)

Bo Hopkins (Midnight Express)

Dick Sargent (TV’s Bewitched)

Gavin MacLeod (TV’s The Love Boat)

Bernie Kopell (TV’s The Love Boat)

Fred Grandy (TV’s The Love Boat)

Ted Lange (TV’s The Love Boat)

Lauren Tewes (TV’s The Love Boat)

Cameron Mirtchell (TV’s The High Chaparral)

Steve Kanaly (TV’s Dallas)

Kim Cattrall (TV’s Sex and the City)

Timothy Dalton (The Living Daylights)

Sally Kirkland (JFK)

Richard Lynch (Halloween)

Ed Begley Jr. (TV’s St. Elsewhere)

Joanna Barnes (The Parent Trap)

Rene Auberjonois (TV’s Benson)

Gary Collins (TV’s Iron Horse)

Jo Ann Pflug (MASH)

Nita Talbot (Night Shift)

Beverly Garland (TV’s My Three Sons)

Dick Gautier (Fun with Dick and Jane)

Cesar Romero (TV’s Batman)

Robert Englund (Freddy vs. Jason)

Louis Jordan (Octopussy)

Tab Hunter (Polyester)

Joanna Pettet (Casino Royale)

Barbara Stanwyck (Double Indemnity)

Robert Loggia (Scarface)

Ray Milland (Dial M for Murder)

Robert Reed (TV’s The Brady Bunch)

Patrick Duffy (TV’s Dallas)

Season Five

Jack Albertson (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory)

Vic Morrow (Twilight Zone: The Movie)

Christopher Lee (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers)

Cameron Mitchell (TV’s The High Chaparral)

Jane Wyman (TV’s Falcon Crest)

Anne Francis (Forbidden Planet)

Patti D’Arbanville (TV’s New York Undercover)

Antonio Fargas (TV’s Starsky & Hutch)

Gary Lockwood (2001: A Space Odyssey)

Sonny Bono (Airplane II: The Sequel)

Richard Jaeckel (The Dirty Dozen)

Lyle Waggoner (TV’s The Carol Burnett Show)

Barbi Benton (TV’s Hee Haw)

Randolph Mantooth (TV’s Emergency!)

Soon-Tek Oh (The Man with the Golden Gun)

Dan Haggerty (TV’s The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams)

Patrick Wayne (Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger)

Richard Anderson (TV’s The Six Million Dollar Man)

Edd Byrnes (TV’s 77 Sunset Strip)

Gene Barry (TV’s Bat Masterson)

Joanna Cassidy (Blade Runner)

Branscombe Richmond (TV’s Renegade)

David Hedison (TV’s Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea)

Sally Kirkland (JFK)

Dr. Joyce Brothers (TV’s James Brown’s Celebrity Hot Tub Party)

Contents

Season One

Disc 1

Pilot

Hellride

The Mexican Connection

Night of The Strangler

Angels in Chains

Disc 2

Target: Angels

The Killing Kind

To Kill an Angel

Lady Killer

Bullseye

Consenting Adults

Disc 3

The Séance

Angels on Wheels

Angel Trap

The Big Tap-Out

Angels on a String

Dirty Business

Disc 4

The Vegas Connection

Terror on Ward One

Dancing in the Dark

I Will Be Remembered

Angels at Sea

The Blue Angels

Season Two

Disc 5

Angels in Paradise: Part 1

Angels in Paradise: Part 2

Angels on Ice: Part 1

Angels on Ice: Part 2

Pretty Angels All in a Row

Angel Flight

Circus of Terror

Disc 6

Angel in Love

Unidentified Flying Angels

Angels on the Air

Angel Baby

Angels in the Wings

Magic Fire

Sammy Davis, Jr. Kidnap Caper

Disc 7

Angels on Horseback

Game, Set, Death

Hours of Desperation

Diamond in the Rough

Angels in the Backfield

The Sandcastle Murders

Disc 8

Angel Blues

Mother Goose is Running for His Life

Little Angels of the Night

The Jade Trap

Angels on the Run

Antique Angels

Season Three

Disc 9

Angels in Vegas: Part 1

Angels in Vegas: Part 2

Angel Come Home

Angel on High

Angels in Springtime

Winning is for Losers

Disc 10

Haunted Angels

Pom Pom Angels

Angels Ahoy

Mother Angel

Angel on My Mind

Angels Belong in Heaven

Disc 11

Angels in the Stretch

Angels on Vacation

Counterfeit Angels

Disco Angels

Terror on Skis: Part 1

Terror on Skis: Part 2

Disc 12

Angel in a Box

Teen Angels

Marathon Angels

Angels in Waiting

Rosemary, for Remembrance

Angels Remembered

Season Four

Disc 13

Love Boat Angels: Part 1

Love Boat Angels: Part 2

Angels Go Truckin’

Avenging Angel

Angels at the Altar

Fallen Angel

Caged Angel

Disc 14

Angels on the Street

The Prince and the Angel

Angels on Skates

Angels on Campus

Angel Hunt

Cruising Angels

Disc 15

Of Ghosts and Angels

Angel’s Child

One of Our Angels Is Missing

Catch a Falling Angel

Homes $weet Homes

Dancin’ Angels

Disc 16

Harrigan’s Angel

An Angel’s Trail

Nips and Tucks

Three for the Money

Toni’s Boys

One Love… Two Angels: Part 1

One Love… Two Angels: Part 2

Season Five

Disc 17

Angel in Hiding: Part 1

Angel in Hiding: Part 2

To See an Angel Die

Angels of the Deep

Island Angels

Disc 18

Waikiki Angels

Hula Angels

Moonshinin’ Angels

He Married an Angel

Disc 19

Taxi Angels

Angel on the Line

Chorus Line Angels

Stuntwomen Angels

Disc 20

Attack Angels

Angel on a Roll

Mr. Galaxy

Let Our Angel Live

Specifications

Number of Discs: 20

Runtime: 5754

Audio: Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Region: 1

Cast: Cheryl Ladd | David Doyle | Farrah Fawcett | Jaclyn Smith | Kate Jackson | Shelley Hack | Tanya Roberts

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | DVD | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies & TV | Sexploitation | SONY Pictures | Television | Thrillers | Throwback Space