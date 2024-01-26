Charlie’s Angels (1976) Set of 4 Original Press Publicity Photos [O58] Farrah Fawcett, Cheryl Ladd

- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
Charlie’s Angels (1976) Original Press Publicity Photos. Charlie’s Angels stars Jaclyn Smith as Kelly Garrett, David Doyle as John Bosley, Cheryl Ladd as Kris Munroe, Kate Jackson as Sabrina Duncan, Farrah Fawcett as Jill Munroe, Shelley Hack as Tiffany Welles, Tanya Roberts as Julie Rogers, John Forsythe as Charles Townsend, Cis Rundle, Nancy Fox and Rick Casorla.
Items have wear, some paper discoloration and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.