LCC58 SKU: 180821-75677-1

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Original U.S. Release: May 7, 1976

Rating: R

Details

Challenge of the Masters Set of 2 Original Lobby Cards – Gordon Liu, Shaw Brothers (1976).

The item is in good condition, with edge wear, bends, creases, pin holes and small tears. See photos of each item available for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 15 x 10.5 in

Cast: Chia Hui Liu | Chia Yung Liu | Kuan Tai Chen | Yue Wong

Directors: Chia-Liang Liu

Project Name: Challenge of the Masters

