Carrie 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, this “absolutely spellbinding horror movie” (Roger Ebert) has become a pervasive, pop-culture touchstone for anyone who’s ever wanted to get even. Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie deliver Oscar®-nominated* performances and John Travolta and Amy Irving are terrific in this ultimate revenge fantasy that has become one of the all-time great horror classics, and is now, finally, offered as a definitive, two-disc Collector’s Edition Blu-ray!

At the center of the terror is Carrie (Spacek), a high school loner with no confidence, no friends… and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. But when her psychotic mother and sadistic classmates finally go too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained, vengeance-seeking powerhouse who, with the help of her “special gift,” causes all hell to break loose in a famed cinematic frenzy of blood, fire and brimstone!

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Negative

Theatrical Trailer

Carrie Franchise Trailer Gallery

NEW Interviews With Writer Lawrence D. Cohen, Editor Paul Hirsch, Actors Piper Laurie, P.J. Soles, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, William Katt, Edie McClurg, Casting Director Harriet B. Helberg And Director Of Photography Mario Tosi

NEW Horror's Hallowed Grounds – Revisiting The Film's Original Locations

Acting Carrie – Interviews With Actors Sissy Spacek, Amy Irving, Betty Buckley, Nancy Allen, William Katt, Piper Laurie, Priscilla Pointer and P.J. Soles And Art Director Jack Fisk And Director Brian De Palma

Visualizing Carrie – Interviews With Brian De Palma, Jack Fisk, Lawrence D. Cohen, Paul Hirsch

A Look At "Carrie: The Musical"

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Gallery – Rare Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Stephen King And The Evolution Of Carrie Text Gallery

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 98

Cast: Amy Irving | John Travolta | Nancy Allen | Piper Laurie | Sissy Spacek | William Katt

Directors: Brian De Palma

Project Name: Carrie

