$29.95
$18.99
UPC: 738329175320
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: February 27, 1974
Item Release Date: September 22, 2015
Rating: R
Details
Newly Re-mastered in HD! Meet the long and short of L.A. s vice squad… Keneely (Elliott Gould, The Long Goodbye) is the lanky one… Farrel (Robert Blake, In Cold Blood) is the short one… they may not be the best cops in town, but they sure are the toughest. Stand by for plenty of action in this fast-paced thriller that marked the impressive debut of writer and director Peter Hyams who later went on to make Capricorn One, Outland and Running Scared. Gould and Blake play a pair of Los Angeles cops who find themselves in a bitter conflict with their corrupt superiors as they wage a two-men war against crime czar Carl Rizzo (Allen Garfield, The Organization). And even when they re demoted after a hair-raising shootout, the two dedicated cops are ready to break every rule in the book to bring their quarry to justice. The stellar cast includes Antonio Fargas (Across 110th Street), Michael Lerner (Barton Fink), Sid Haig (Pit Stop), Cornelia Sharpe (Serpico) and William Sylvester (2001: A Space Odyssey).
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by Director Peter Hyams
- Audio Commentary with Star Elliott Gould and Film Critic Kim Morgan
- Trailers for BUSTING, THE LONG GOODBYE and RUNNING SCARED
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 92 minutes
Cast: Allen Garfield | Antonio Fargas | Cornelia Sharpe | Elliott Gould | Michael Lerner | Robert Blake | Sid Haig | William Sylvester
Directors: Peter Hyams
