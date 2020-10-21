Share Page Support Us
Bustin’ Loose Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Bustin’ Loose Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
View larger

$24.99

$18.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 201021-82458-1
UPC: 738329251222
Part No: K25122
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Cicely Tyson | Richard Pryor  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: May 22, 1981
Item Release Date: November 10, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

One Con… Eight Kids… One Outrageous Journey! Richard Pryor (Silver Streak, Stir Crazy) stars in this wild, wacky and warmhearted road movie with a difference, which later inspired a TV series. When budget cuts close a children’s home in Philadelphia, Vivian Perry (Cicely Tyson, Sounder, The Help) decides to help eight special-education students by taking them to her aunt’s farm outside Seattle. In desperate need of a driver/mechanic for the bus, she teams up with Joe Braxton (Pryor), an equally desperate ex-con who hates women and children. Fueled by Roberta Flack’s songs, the action is fast and funny as this delightfully mismatched group battles the bus, the law, the Ku Klux Klan and even each other on their way west. But it all ends happily for the kids, the con and the straitlaced lady.

Special Features

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian and Critic Sergio Mims
  • Two Radio Spots
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Subtitles: English
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 94 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: A

Cast: Angel Ramirez Jr. | Cicely Tyson | George Coe | Richard Pryor
Directors: Michael Schultz | Oz Scott
Project Name: Bustin' Loose

