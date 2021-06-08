Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Budweiser Sunday Best by Susie Morton Limited Edition Collector Plate (2000) [U59]

Budweiser Sunday Best by Susie Morton Limited Edition Collector Plate (2000) [U59]
View larger
Budweiser Sunday Best by Susie Morton Limited Edition Collector Plate (2000) [U59]
Budweiser Sunday Best by Susie Morton Limited Edition Collector Plate (2000) [U59]
$24.99
$21.97
See Options

1 in stock
plt
SKU: 210608-87337-1
Part No: B5212
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Budweiser Sunday Best by Susie Morton Limited Edition Collector Plate (2000) Plate No. B5212. A limited edition porcelain collector plate from the collection entitled Pride of Budweiser.

Item has wear from storage. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Porcelin
Explore More...

Related Items

Ulzana’s Raid 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1972) [9362]
A Pistol For Ringo and The Return Of Ringo: Two Films By Duccio Tessari Special Blu-ray Editions
Cool Boarders 2 SONY PlayStation Greatest Hits (1997) with Manual (SCUS-94358)
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 [9079]
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 18, No. 5, May 1971) John Wayne Interview [1162]
New York Daily News Baseball 2015 Special Section Mets Yankees (April, 2015) [J64]
New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Manning, Brady Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J49]
New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Winning Coverage, Eli Manning Giants vs. New England Patriots (Feb. 8, 2012) [J51]
McFarlane Toys NBA Series 24 Derrick Rose SIGNED RARE Bronze Collector Level Action Figure White Jersey MVP Trophy
New York Post: The Yankees Century Part 10 (September 19, 2003)
pltSKU: 210608-87337-1
Part No: B5212
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.