Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Theatrical Feature Blu-ray (2020)

$24.95

$18.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 201105-82893-1
UPC: 738329251048
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Erin Gray | Gil Gerard | Pamela Hensley  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: March 30, 1979
Item Release Date: November 24, 2020
Rating: PG
Details

Brand New 2K Master! 500 Years into the Future… One Hero… An Entire Universe… Let the Adventure Begin! Blast off with this groundbreaking theatrical feature of the action-packed sci-fi adventure that launched the hit TV series starring Gil Gerard, Erin Gray, Felix Silla and Tim O’Connor. Join legendary intergalactic crimefighters William “Buck” Rogers (Gerard) and Colonel Wilma Deering (Gray) as they lead the crew of the starship Searcher against a galaxy of evil from the past, present and faraway future. Directed by Daniel Haller (The Dunwich Horror) and co-starring Henry Silva, Joseph Wiseman, H.B. Haggerty and Pamela Hensley.

Special Features

  • Brand New 2K Master
  • Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson
  • 9-Minute Special Theatrical Preview
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Two Radio Spots
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 89 min
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A

Cast: Erin Gray | Felix Silla | Gil Gerard | H.B. Haggerty | Henry Silva | Joseph Wiseman | Pamela Hensley | Tim O'Connor
Directors: Daniel Haller
Project Name: Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
Characters: Buck Rogers

