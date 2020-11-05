Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Theatrical Feature Blu-ray (2020)

View larger $24.95 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: March 30, 1979

Item Release Date: November 24, 2020

Rating: PG

Details

Brand New 2K Master! 500 Years into the Future… One Hero… An Entire Universe… Let the Adventure Begin! Blast off with this groundbreaking theatrical feature of the action-packed sci-fi adventure that launched the hit TV series starring Gil Gerard, Erin Gray, Felix Silla and Tim O’Connor. Join legendary intergalactic crimefighters William “Buck” Rogers (Gerard) and Colonel Wilma Deering (Gray) as they lead the crew of the starship Searcher against a galaxy of evil from the past, present and faraway future. Directed by Daniel Haller (The Dunwich Horror) and co-starring Henry Silva, Joseph Wiseman, H.B. Haggerty and Pamela Hensley.

Special Features

Brand New 2K Master

Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

9-Minute Special Theatrical Preview

Theatrical Trailer

Two Radio Spots

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Runtime: 89 min

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Cast: Erin Gray | Felix Silla | Gil Gerard | H.B. Haggerty | Henry Silva | Joseph Wiseman | Pamela Hensley | Tim O'Connor

Directors: Daniel Haller

Project Name: Buck Rogers in the 25th Century

Characters: Buck Rogers

