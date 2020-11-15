Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: The Complete Collection 9-Disc Blu-ray Box Set (2020)

$99.95
Details
Blast off to the 25th century with Buck Rogers, one of the most popular sci-fi heroes of all time! When 20th-century astronaut William “Buck” Rogers (Gil Gerard) is awakened—500 years after a deep-space disaster—to an Earth in recovery from nuclear war, he must join Colonel Wilma Deering (Erin Gray) to lead the crew of the starship Searcher against a galaxy of evil from the past, present and faraway future. Co-starring Felix Silla, Tim O’Connor and the legendary voice of Mel Blanc as Twiki. This 9-disc set includes, the pilot episode, the theatrical feature and all 32 action-packed Season One and Season 2 episodes of the epic series with phenomenal guest stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Newmar, Henry Silva, Pamela Hensley, Jack Palance, Roddy McDowall, Macdonald Carey, Cesar Romero, Richard Lynch, Frank Gorshin, Markie Post, Anthony James, Peter Graves, Robert Quarry, Woody Strode, Gary Coleman, Ray Walston, John P. Ryan, Paul Koslo, Mary Woronov, Jerry Orbach, Richard Moll, William Smith, Sid Haig, Barbara Luna, Dennis Haysbert, Amanda Wyss, Alex Hyde-White, Tony Cox, Billy Curtis, William Sylvester, John Fujioka and many more!
Special Features
- Includes the Pilot Episode (Awakening), 32 Episodes and Theatrical Version (First Time in HD)
- NEW Audio Commentaries for 11 Selected Episodes by Film/TV Historian Patrick Jankiewicz, Author of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: A TV Companion
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson (Theatrical Feature)
- NEW Interview with Co-Star Erin Gray
- NEW Interview with Actor Thom Christopher (Hawk)
- 9-Minute Special Theatrical Preview
- Theatrical Trailer
- Two Radio Spots (Theatrical Feature)
- Nine BD50 Dual-Layer Discs
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 9
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 32 hrs and 30 min
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Cast: Erin Gray | Felix Silla | Gil Gerard | H.B. Haggerty | Henry Silva | Joseph Wiseman | Pamela Hensley | Tim O'Connor
Directors: Daniel Haller
Project Name: Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
Characters: Buck Rogers
