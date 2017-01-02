$24.00
From: $17.80
Part No: BLE126
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Cotton Tall Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50791
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Tri-Blend Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50791
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester / ring spun cotton / rayon
50% Poly / 25% Ring Spun Cotton / 25% Rayon High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Cotton Short Sleeve V-Neck TeeSKU: 170103-50791
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Cotton 30/1 Slim Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50791
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartWomens Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50791
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This is a striking design featuring Bruce Lee unleashing his signature flying kick from The Big Boss with Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy written across the front of the shirt.
- Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Short Sleeve Apparel
- Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
- Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel
Cast: Bruce Lee | Chia-Cheng Tu | Chih Chen | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Shan Chin | Tony Liu | Ying-Chieh Han
Directors: Wei Lo