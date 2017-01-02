Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Short Sleeve Apparel

Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50791-1

Part No: BLE126

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Cotton Tall Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50791

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Tri-Blend Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50791

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: polyester / ring spun cotton / rayon

50% Poly / 25% Ring Spun Cotton / 25% Rayon High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Cotton Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee SKU: 170103-50791

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Cotton 30/1 Slim Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50791

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Womens Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50791

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Details

This is a striking design featuring Bruce Lee unleashing his signature flying kick from The Big Boss with Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy written across the front of the shirt.

Cast: Bruce Lee | Chia-Cheng Tu | Chih Chen | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Shan Chin | Tony Liu | Ying-Chieh Han

Directors: Wei Lo

