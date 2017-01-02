Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie SKU: 170103-50788-1

Part No: BLE126

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

75% Cotton/ 25% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Heavyweight 9oz. Hoodie

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult 100% Cotton Long Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50788

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt SKU: 170103-50788

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Crewneck Sweatshirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Juniors Tank Top SKU: 170103-50788

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juniors Tank Top

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Regular Fit Polo SKU: 170103-50788

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Polo with printing on backside

Condition: New

Size Chart Youth Hooded Sweatshirt SKU: 170103-50788

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Sweatshirt

Condition: New

This is a striking design featuring Bruce Lee unleashing his signature flying kick from The Big Boss with Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy written across the front of the shirt.

Cast: Bruce Lee | Chia-Cheng Tu | Chih Chen | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Shan Chin | Tony Liu | Ying-Chieh Han

Directors: Wei Lo

