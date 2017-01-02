Twitter
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel

Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel


Juniors Sheer Cap Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50790-1
Part No: BLE126
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel
Juniors Sheer Cap Sleeve V-Neck Cotton TeeSKU: 170103-50790
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juniors V-Neck T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel
e 4 Juvenile Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50790
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juvenile Short Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel
Adult Cotton 18/1 Tank TopSKU: 170103-50790
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Tank Top
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel
Toddler Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50790
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel
Youth Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50790
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: Juniors & Kids
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is a striking design featuring Bruce Lee unleashing his signature flying kick from The Big Boss with Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy written across the front of the shirt.

Cast: Bruce Lee | Chia-Cheng Tu | Chih Chen | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Shan Chin | Tony Liu | Ying-Chieh Han
Directors: Wei Lo

Categories

Action | Juniors & Kids | Martial Arts | Trev

