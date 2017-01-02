Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel

Juniors Sheer Cap Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50790-1

Part No: BLE126

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Juniors Sheer Cap Sleeve V-Neck Cotton Tee SKU: 170103-50790

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juniors V-Neck T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart e 4 Juvenile Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50790

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juvenile Short Sleeve T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Cotton 18/1 Tank Top SKU: 170103-50790

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Tank Top

Condition: New

Size Chart Toddler Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50790

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Youth Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50790

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SKU: 170103-50790-1Part No: BLE126Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: cotton100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T ShirtCondition: NewSKU: 170103-50790Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: cotton100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juniors V-Neck T ShirtCondition: NewSKU: 170103-50790Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: cotton100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juvenile Short Sleeve T ShirtCondition: NewSKU: 170103-50790Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: cotton100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Tank TopCondition: NewSKU: 170103-50790Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: cotton100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T ShirtCondition: NewSKU: 170103-50790Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: cotton100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T ShirtCondition: New

View All: Bruce Lee items

Product Types: Juniors & Kids

Genres: Action | Martial Arts

Studio: Trev

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is a striking design featuring Bruce Lee unleashing his signature flying kick from The Big Boss with Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy written across the front of the shirt.

Cast: Bruce Lee | Chia-Cheng Tu | Chih Chen | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Shan Chin | Tony Liu | Ying-Chieh Han

Directors: Wei Lo

Related Items

Categories

Action | Juniors & Kids | Martial Arts | Trev