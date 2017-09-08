Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select

$18.95
Shout Select presents the definitive home video release of the Bruce Lee classic, featuring a NEW 4K scan & restoration from the original negative, plus TWO different cuts, interviews, featurettes, commentary and much more!
Billy Lo (Bruce Lee) is a young kung fu star with a promising career. As the leader of a syndicate known for its exploitation of entertainers, Dr. Land (Dean Jagger) jumps at the chance to capitalize on Billy’s status and that of his singer girlfriend (Coleen Camp). Refusing to sign with Land, Billy’s marital arts mastery is put to the test when he is brutally harassed by Land’s men. In a stunning showdown, Billy must take on a group of martial arts masters in the final showdown. Tragically, Bruce Lee passed away during the production of the film. See this martial arts legend in his last role!
- Disc One
- The U.S. Version (100 minutes)
- NEW 4K transfer from the inter-negative
- Audio Commentary with Asian Film expert Mike Leeder
- Game of Death Revisited Featurette
- Game of Death Locations Featurette
- Outtake Montage
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Opening and Ending
- Bloopers
- Theatrical Trailers
- Still Gallery
- Japanese Print in HD
- Disc Two
- The Mandarin/Cantonese Version (90 minutes)
- NEW 4K transfer from the inter-negative
- NEW Trailer Gallery
- Number of Discs: 2
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo (English)
DTS-HD Master Audio Mono (Mandarin & Cantonese)
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 HD Widescreen 1080p
- Runtime: 100
- Region: A
Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Robert Wall | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim
Directors: Bruce Lee | Robert Clouse
