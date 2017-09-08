Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select

View larger $18.95 $15.90 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1979

Item Release Date: May 16, 2017

Rating: R

Details

Shout Select presents the definitive home video release of the Bruce Lee classic, featuring a NEW 4K scan & restoration from the original negative, plus TWO different cuts, interviews, featurettes, commentary and much more!

Billy Lo (Bruce Lee) is a young kung fu star with a promising career. As the leader of a syndicate known for its exploitation of entertainers, Dr. Land (Dean Jagger) jumps at the chance to capitalize on Billy’s status and that of his singer girlfriend (Coleen Camp). Refusing to sign with Land, Billy’s marital arts mastery is put to the test when he is brutally harassed by Land’s men. In a stunning showdown, Billy must take on a group of martial arts masters in the final showdown. Tragically, Bruce Lee passed away during the production of the film. See this martial arts legend in his last role!

Special Features

Disc One

The U.S. Version (100 minutes)

NEW 4K transfer from the inter-negative

Audio Commentary with Asian Film expert Mike Leeder

Game of Death Revisited Featurette

Game of Death Locations Featurette

Outtake Montage

Deleted Scenes

Alternate Opening and Ending

Bloopers

Theatrical Trailers

Still Gallery

Japanese Print in HD

Disc Two

The Mandarin/Cantonese Version (90 minutes)

NEW 4K transfer from the inter-negative

NEW Trailer Gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo (English)

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono (Mandarin & Cantonese)

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 HD Widescreen 1080p

Runtime: 100

Region: A

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Robert Wall | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim

Directors: Bruce Lee | Robert Clouse

