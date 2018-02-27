Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Bruce Lee’s Fighting Method: The Complete Edition – Hardcover

Bruce Lee’s Fighting Method: The Complete Edition – Hardcover
View larger
Bruce Lee’s Fighting Method: The Complete Edition – Hardcover
Bruce Lee’s Fighting Method: The Complete Edition – Hardcover
Bruce Lee’s Fighting Method: The Complete Edition – Hardcover

$34.95

$23.95


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180228-70802-1
ISBN-10: 0897501705
ISBN-13: 978-0897501705
Weight: 3.07 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Martial Arts | Sport
Studio: Ohara Publications
Item Release Date: September 1, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Vividly illustrating the techniques of a legendary innovator, this definitive examination explains how to survive attacks on the street, increase training awareness, and develop body movements. Originally compiled as a four-volume series, this revised edition breathes new life into a classic work with digitally-enhanced photography of jeet kune do founder Bruce Lee in his prime, a new chapter by former Lee student Ted Wong, and an introduction by Shannon Lee. This renowned compendium once again reclaims its place as an integral part of the Lee canon and a necessary addition for collectors and martial arts enthusiasts alike.

Features

  • Digitally-enhanced photography of jeet kune do founder Bruce Lee in his prime
  • A new chapter by former Bruce Lee student Ted Wong
  • Introduction by Shannon Lee

Specifications

  • Pages: 483
  • Size: 6.5x1.3x10.5 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Bruce Lee | M. Uyehara | Shannon Lee | Ted Wong

Related Items

Batman The Dark Knight 22 x 34 inch Poster
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front and Back Printed Apparel
The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album
Star Wars Saga Character Collage 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward
Bruce Lee 19 x 28.5 inch Fabric Scroll Banner Poster
Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
Shaft 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Marvel Characters Line-Up 34 x 22 inch Comics Poster
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Children’s Apparel

Categories

Action | Hardcover Books | Martial Arts | Ohara Publications | Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *