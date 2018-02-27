Bruce Lee’s Fighting Method: The Complete Edition – Hardcover

$34.95
ISBN-10: 0897501705
ISBN-13: 978-0897501705
Studio: Ohara Publications
Item Release Date: September 1, 2008
Vividly illustrating the techniques of a legendary innovator, this definitive examination explains how to survive attacks on the street, increase training awareness, and develop body movements. Originally compiled as a four-volume series, this revised edition breathes new life into a classic work with digitally-enhanced photography of jeet kune do founder Bruce Lee in his prime, a new chapter by former Lee student Ted Wong, and an introduction by Shannon Lee. This renowned compendium once again reclaims its place as an integral part of the Lee canon and a necessary addition for collectors and martial arts enthusiasts alike.
- Digitally-enhanced photography of jeet kune do founder Bruce Lee in his prime
- A new chapter by former Bruce Lee student Ted Wong
- Introduction by Shannon Lee
- Pages: 483
- Size: 6.5x1.3x10.5 in
- Language: English
Authors: Bruce Lee | M. Uyehara | Shannon Lee | Ted Wong
