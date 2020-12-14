Bruce Lee: The Tao of the Dragon Warrior First St. Martin’s Griffin Edition (August 1996) [189141]

$8.99
$6.99
Softcover BookSKU: 201214-83847-1
ISBN-10: 0312142900
ISBN-13: 978-0312142902
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
ISBN-10: 0312142900
ISBN-13: 978-0312142902
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: St Martin's Press
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce Lee: The Tao of the Dragon Warrior First St. Martin’s Griffin Edition (August 1996).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 128
- Language: English
- Size: 6.78 x 0.32 x 10.32 in
Authors: Linda Lee Cadwell | Louis Chunovic
Subject: Bruce Lee