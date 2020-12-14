Bruce Lee: The Tao of the Dragon Warrior First St. Martin’s Griffin Edition (August 1996) [189141]

View larger $8.99 $6.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 201214-83847-1

ISBN-10: 0312142900

ISBN-13: 978-0312142902

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Martial Arts

Studio: St Martin's Press

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce Lee: The Tao of the Dragon Warrior First St. Martin’s Griffin Edition (August 1996).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Pages: 128

Language: English

Size: 6.78 x 0.32 x 10.32 in



Authors: Linda Lee Cadwell | Louis Chunovic

Subject: Bruce Lee

Related Items

Categories

Action | Martial Arts | Softcover Books | St Martin's Press