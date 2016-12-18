$22.00
From: $16.40
Part No: BLE102
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Product Types: T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Details
The Bruce Lee the Meaning of Life is that it is to be Lived Shirt features the Little Dragon in a striking pose from the martial arts cult classic Enter the Dragon. Lee is wearing his signature tapered kung fu pants and rubber bottom kung fu slippers. He’s ready for action against Han’s legion of martial arts fighters, already having killed Han’s main bodyguard Oharra (Robert Wall) during ‘Han’s Tournament of Martial Arts.’
Categories
Action | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Trev