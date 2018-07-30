Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Trade Paperback, Cover by Bernard Chang (2016)

$23.00
Details
Bruce Lee never died. And he hasn’t aged. But he has no idea who he is, what’s happened in the world in the past 40 years, or why so many “thugs” want a piece of him. With the help of a fly BFF from the ’70s, Joe Toomey, P.I., and pair of precocious teens, Bruce will find himself forced to do battle with both an enigmatic villain and his very own conscience.
Specifications
- Size: 6.5 x 0.4 x 10.1 in
- Pages: 144
Subject: Bruce Lee
Authors: Adam Beechen | Jeff Kline | Shannon Lee
Artists: Bernard Chang | Brandon McKinney | Troy Peteri
