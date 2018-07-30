Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Trade Paperback, Cover by Bernard Chang (2016)

View larger $23.00 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Softcover Book SKU: 180730-74637-1

UPC: 9781942367345

ISBN-10: 1942367341

ISBN-13: 978-1942367345

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

Bruce Lee never died. And he hasn’t aged. But he has no idea who he is, what’s happened in the world in the past 40 years, or why so many “thugs” want a piece of him. With the help of a fly BFF from the ’70s, Joe Toomey, P.I., and pair of precocious teens, Bruce will find himself forced to do battle with both an enigmatic villain and his very own conscience.

Size: 6.5 x 0.4 x 10.1 in

Pages: 144



Subject: Bruce Lee

Authors: Adam Beechen | Jeff Kline | Shannon Lee

Artists: Bernard Chang | Brandon McKinney | Troy Peteri

