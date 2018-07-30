Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover B by Frank Cho (2016)

View larger $12.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

Bruce Lee never died. And he hasn’t aged. But, he has no idea who he is, what’s happened in the world in the past 40+ years, or why so many “thugs” want a piece of him. With the help of a fly BFF from the ’70s – Joe Toomey, P.I. – and a pair of precocious Teens, Bruce will piece together a mystery more insidious than ever imagined, and find himself forced to do battle with both an enigmatic Villain and his very own conscience. In other words, the Dragon rises… and “walks on” once more!

Written by Shannon Lee, Jeff Kline

Pencils and Inks by Brandon McKinney

Colors by Zac Atkinson

Cover Art by Frank Cho

Authors: Jeff Kline | Shannon Lee

Artists: Brandon McKinney | Frank Cho | Zac Atkinson

