Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover B by Frank Cho (2016)

Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover B by Frank Cho (2016)
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Bruce Lee never died. And he hasn’t aged. But, he has no idea who he is, what’s happened in the world in the past 40+ years, or why so many “thugs” want a piece of him. With the help of a fly BFF from the ’70s – Joe Toomey, P.I. – and a pair of precocious Teens, Bruce will piece together a mystery more insidious than ever imagined, and find himself forced to do battle with both an enigmatic Villain and his very own conscience. In other words, the Dragon rises… and “walks on” once more!

  • Written by Shannon Lee, Jeff Kline
  • Pencils and Inks by Brandon McKinney
  • Colors by Zac Atkinson
  • Cover Art by Frank Cho

Specifications

  • Size: 10.5 x 10.3 in


Subject: Bruce Lee
Authors: Jeff Kline | Shannon Lee
Artists: Brandon McKinney | Frank Cho | Zac Atkinson

