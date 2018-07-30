Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover A by Bernard Chang (2016)

Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover A by Bernard Chang (2016)
View larger

$9.99

$5.97


5 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180730-74633-1
UPC: 680474013357
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Darby Pop
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce Lee never died. And he hasn’t aged. But, he has no idea who he is, what’s happened in the world in the past 40+ years, or why so many “thugs” want a piece of him. With the help of a fly BFF from the ’70s – Joe Toomey, P.I. – and a pair of precocious Teens, Bruce will piece together a mystery more insidious than ever imagined, and find himself forced to do battle with both an enigmatic Villain and his very own conscience. In other words, the Dragon rises… and “walks on” once more!

  • Written by Shannon Lee, Jeff Kline
  • Pencils and Inks by Brandon McKinney
  • Colors by Zac Atkinson
  • Cover Art by Bernard Chang

Specifications

  • Size: 10.5 x 10.3 in


Subject: Bruce Lee
Authors: Jeff Kline | Shannon Lee
Artists: Bernard Chang | Brandon McKinney | Zac Atkinson

Related Items

Street Fighter Character Group Shot 36 x 24 inch Video Game Poster
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 3 Including Centerfold Poster of King Kong (March 1, 1972)
Nemesis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michel Rubini
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Youth and Childrens Apparel
Tokyo Ghoul Kaneki’s Hand 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster
Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD 2-Disc Edition
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Mother Of Dragons Figure
Bruce Lee Color Block Short Sleeve Apparel
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
X-Men 3: The Last Stand 22 x 34 Inch Team Collage Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Cinema | Darby Pop | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *