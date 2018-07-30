Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover A by Bernard Chang (2016)

$9.99
$5.97
UPC: 680474013357
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Darby Pop
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce Lee never died. And he hasn’t aged. But, he has no idea who he is, what’s happened in the world in the past 40+ years, or why so many “thugs” want a piece of him. With the help of a fly BFF from the ’70s – Joe Toomey, P.I. – and a pair of precocious Teens, Bruce will piece together a mystery more insidious than ever imagined, and find himself forced to do battle with both an enigmatic Villain and his very own conscience. In other words, the Dragon rises… and “walks on” once more!
- Written by Shannon Lee, Jeff Kline
- Pencils and Inks by Brandon McKinney
- Colors by Zac Atkinson
- Cover Art by Bernard Chang
Specifications
- Size: 10.5 x 10.3 in
Subject: Bruce Lee
Authors: Jeff Kline | Shannon Lee
Artists: Bernard Chang | Brandon McKinney | Zac Atkinson
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Cinema | Darby Pop | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | The Museum of Fantastic Art