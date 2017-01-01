Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Short Sleeve Apparel

SM Adult Ringer Cotton Short Sleeve SKU: 170102-50770-1

Part No: BLE104

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 30/1 Ringer T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170102-50770

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart XL Adult Cotton Tall Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170102-50770

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Tri-Blend Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170102-50770

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: polyester / ring spun cotton / rayon

50% Poly / 25% Ring Spun Cotton / 25% Rayon High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Cotton Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee SKU: 170102-50770

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Heather Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170102-50770

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Heather Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Cotton 30/1 Slim Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170102-50770

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Womens Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170102-50770

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Product Types: T-Shirts - Short Sleeve

Genres: Action | Martial Arts

Studio: Trev

Details

This apparel design features an iconic image of Bruce Lee from the cover of his famous book The Tao of Jeet Kune Do, along with his imprinted signature.

Categories

Action | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Trev