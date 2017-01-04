Twitter
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel

Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel


Adult Poly/Cotton F/B Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170104-50851-1
Part No: BLE170
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
Softest Feel, Most Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel
Adult Poly F/B Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170104-50851
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel
Adult Poly Tank Top Front/Back PrintSKU: 170104-50851
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Tank Top. Each Tank Top is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel
Youth Poly FB Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170104-50851
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: T-Shirts - Full Cover Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Tank Tops
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In this scene from Bruce Lee’s cult classic martial arts film Game of Death, the Little Dragon is swinging his nunchucks during a climactic fight scene with Dan Inosanto, inside the levels of the Red Pepper Restaurant.

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bob Wall | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim
Directors: Robert Clouse

