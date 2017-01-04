Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel

Adult Poly/Cotton F/B Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170104-50851-1

Part No: BLE170

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

Softest Feel, Most Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Poly F/B Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170104-50851

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: polyester

Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Poly Tank Top Front/Back Print SKU: 170104-50851

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: polyester

Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Tank Top. Each Tank Top is hand made and unique.

Condition: New

Size Chart Youth Poly FB Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170104-50851

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: polyester

Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.

Condition: New

Size Chart SKU: 170104-50851-1Part No: BLE170Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: cotton/polyesterSoftest Feel, Most Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.Condition: NewSKU: 170104-50851Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: polyesterVibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.Condition: NewSKU: 170104-50851Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: polyesterVibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Tank Top. Each Tank Top is hand made and unique.Condition: NewSKU: 170104-50851Weight: 1 lbsMaterial: polyesterVibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.Condition: New

View All: Bruce Lee items

Product Types: T-Shirts - Full Cover Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Tank Tops

Genres: Action | Martial Arts

Studio: Trev

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In this scene from Bruce Lee’s cult classic martial arts film Game of Death, the Little Dragon is swinging his nunchucks during a climactic fight scene with Dan Inosanto, inside the levels of the Red Pepper Restaurant.

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bob Wall | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim

Directors: Robert Clouse

Related Items

Categories

Action | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - Full Cover Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Tank Tops | Trev