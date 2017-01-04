$26.00
From: $19.20
Adult Poly Tank Top Black BackSKU: 170104-50853-1
Part No: BLE175
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Poly Tank Top Front PrintSKU: 170104-50853
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Tank Top. Each Tank Top is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Part No: BLE175
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Poly Tank Top Front PrintSKU: 170104-50853
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Tank Top. Each Tank Top is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: Tank Tops
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This shirt design features another full print view of Bruce Lee in battle.
- Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front and Back Printed Apparel
- Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Apparel
- Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Tank Tops
Cast: Ahna Capri | Angela Mao | Betty Chung | Bob Wall | Bolo Yeung | Bruce Lee | Geoffrey Weeks | Jim Kelly | John Saxon | Kien Shih | Li Jen Ho | Marlene Clark | Peter Archer
Directors: Robert Clouse
Related Items
Categories
Action | Martial Arts | Tank Tops | Trev