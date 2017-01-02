$30.00
From: $22.00
Part No: BLE138
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
75% Cotton/ 25% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Heavyweight 9oz. Hoodie
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult 100% Cotton Long Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50795
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Crewneck SweatshirtSKU: 170103-50795
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Crewneck Sweatshirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Regular Fit PoloSKU: 170103-50795
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Polo with printing on backside
Condition: New
Size ChartYouth Hooded SweatshirtSKU: 170103-50795
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Sweatshirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: Polo Shirts | Pullovers | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | Tank Tops
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This piece of apparel features a great image of Bruce Lee in a punching pose, with Chinese characters on either side of him. This item is a beautifully colored item for any Bruce Lee fan.
- Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Short Sleeve Apparel
- Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
- Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Children’s Apparel
Related Items
Categories
Action | Martial Arts | Polo Shirts | Pullovers | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | Tank Tops | Trev