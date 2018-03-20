Twitter
Bruce Lee Photo Playing Cards – Bruce Lee’s Private Album

$14.99

$8.99


4 in stock


DeckSKU: 180321-71095-1
UPC: 861063659622
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Details

Details

This deck of playing cards features rare photos of Bruce Lee from his movies and personal life. The decks are new and unused. The box packages have some bends and scratches, along with corner dings and slight signs of wear from years of storage.

Each includes a full deck of cards with a variety of photos on back.

Specifications

  • Size: 2.75 x 3.75 in


Subject: Bruce Lee
Project Name: Chinese Connection | Enter the Dragon | Game of Death | Return of the Dragon | The Big Boss

