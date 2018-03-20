Bruce Lee Photo Playing Cards – Bruce Lee’s Private Album

$14.99
$8.99
UPC: 861063659622
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This deck of playing cards features rare photos of Bruce Lee from his movies and personal life. The decks are new and unused. The box packages have some bends and scratches, along with corner dings and slight signs of wear from years of storage.
Each includes a full deck of cards with a variety of photos on back.
Specifications
- Size: 2.75 x 3.75 in
Subject: Bruce Lee
Project Name: Chinese Connection | Enter the Dragon | Game of Death | Return of the Dragon | The Big Boss
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Biography | Board & Card Games | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Memorabilia | Thrillers | Throwback Space