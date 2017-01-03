Twitter
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly HoodieSKU: 170103-50808-1
Part No: BLE148
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
75% Cotton/ 25% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Heavyweight 9oz. Hoodie
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Adult 100% Cotton Long Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50808
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Adult Crewneck SweatshirtSKU: 170103-50808
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Crewneck Sweatshirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Juniors Tank TopSKU: 170103-50808
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Juniors Tank Top
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Adult Regular Fit PoloSKU: 170103-50808
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Polo with printing on backside
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Youth Hooded SweatshirtSKU: 170103-50808
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Sweatshirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: Polo Shirts | Pullovers | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | Tank Tops
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This unique design features a dynamic image of Bruce Lee using nunchucks in Game of Death. The image rests on a red garment to increase contrast and color.

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bob Wall | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim
Directors: Robert Clouse

