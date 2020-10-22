Share Page Support Us
Bruce Lee in The Green Hornet 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club [C20]

Bruce Lee in The Green Hornet 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club [C20]
View larger

$23.99

$19.97


1 in stock


picSKU: 201022-82480-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Bruce Lee and Van Williams in The Green Hornet 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club. These publicity stills were published by the Hong Kong-based Bruce Jeet Kune Do Club and were often inserted into fan magazines they would also publish.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10 x 8 inch


Subject: Bruce Lee | Van Williams
Project Name: The Green Hornet
Characters: Green Hornet | Kato

