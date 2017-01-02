Bruce Lee In Motion Apparel

Adult 100% Cotton Long Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50800-1

Part No: BLE140

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50800

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Juniors Sheer Cap Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50800

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Cotton 30/1 Slim Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50800

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Youth Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 170103-50800

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Details

This exciting apparel design features Bruce Lee posing in rare photography supplied for this product. In the background is a graphical dragon image to complete the image.

