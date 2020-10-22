Share Page Support Us
Bruce Lee in Game of Death 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club [C22]

View larger

$23.99

$19.97


1 in stock


picSKU: 201022-82476-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Club
Details

Bruce Lee in Game of Death 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club. These publicity stills were published by the Hong Kong-based Bruce Jeet Kune Do Club and were often inserted into fan magazines they would also publish.

The item is in great condition with minor yellowing, bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10 x 8 inch


Subject: Bruce Lee
Project Name: Game of Death

