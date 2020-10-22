Bruce Lee in Game of Death 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club [C22]

View larger $23.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





pic SKU: 201022-82476-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee items

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Martial Arts

Studio: Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Club

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce Lee in Game of Death 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club. These publicity stills were published by the Hong Kong-based Bruce Jeet Kune Do Club and were often inserted into fan magazines they would also publish.

The item is in great condition with minor yellowing, bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 10 x 8 inch



Subject: Bruce Lee

Project Name: Game of Death

Related Items

Categories

Action | Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Club | Cult Cinema Icons | Martial Arts | Photo Prints | Throwback Space