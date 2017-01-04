Twitter
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel

Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back TeeSKU: 170105-50865-1
Part No: BLE177
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Regular Fit T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Adult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50865
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
Softest Feel, Most Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50865
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Juniors Poly Short Sleeve Black Back TeeSKU: 170105-50865
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Juniors Poly/Cotton FP Cap Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50865
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester/cotton
Soft Feel, Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Juniors Poly FP Short Cap Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50865
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Youth Poly Short Sleeve Black Back TeeSKU: 170105-50865
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Youth Poly FP Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50865
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce Lee is performing a flying kick during the climactic fight from The Big Boss.

Cast: Bruce Lee | Chia-Cheng Tu | Chih Chen | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Shan Chin | The Big Boss | Tony Liu | Ying-Chieh Han
Directors: Wei Lo

Bruce Lee Side Strike Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Trev

