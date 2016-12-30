Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt

SM Adult Ringer Cotton Short Sleeve SKU: 161231-50089-1

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 30/1 Ringer T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 161231-50089

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart XL Adult Cotton Tall Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 161231-50089

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Tri-Blend Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 161231-50089

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: polyester / ring spun cotton / rayon

50% Poly / 25% Ring Spun Cotton / 25% Rayon High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Cotton Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee SKU: 161231-50089

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Heather Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 161231-50089

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Heather Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Womens Short Sleeve Tee SKU: 161231-50089

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt

Condition: New

Product Types: T-Shirts - Short Sleeve

Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts

Studio: Trev

Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1978

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Details

Bruce Lee’s cult classic Game of Death didn’t get much respect from martial arts movie aficionados for many years because it was released in theaters 5 years after the icon’s passing (not to mention much of his on-screen appearances were performed by body doubles and low-budget special effects). However, fans have always loved the now iconic yellow tracksuit with the black stripe. The apparel style has since become a seminal piece of martial arts movie history.

This licensed design celebrates Bruce’s last on-screen appearance in legendary b-movie Game of Death.

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Robert Wall | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim

Directors: Robert Clouse

