Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt

$24.00
From: $17.80
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 30/1 Ringer T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartSM Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartXL Adult Cotton Tall Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartSM Adult Tri-Blend Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester / ring spun cotton / rayon
50% Poly / 25% Ring Spun Cotton / 25% Rayon High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartSM Adult Cotton Short Sleeve V-Neck TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartSM Adult Heather Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Heather Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartSM Womens Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Product Types: T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1978
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce Lee’s cult classic Game of Death didn’t get much respect from martial arts movie aficionados for many years because it was released in theaters 5 years after the icon’s passing (not to mention much of his on-screen appearances were performed by body doubles and low-budget special effects). However, fans have always loved the now iconic yellow tracksuit with the black stripe. The apparel style has since become a seminal piece of martial arts movie history.
This licensed design celebrates Bruce’s last on-screen appearance in legendary b-movie Game of Death.
Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Robert Wall | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim
Directors: Robert Clouse
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Trev