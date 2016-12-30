Twitter
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

SM Adult Ringer Cotton Short SleeveSKU: 161231-50089-1
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 30/1 Ringer T Shirt
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
SM Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
XL Adult Cotton Tall Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
SM Adult Tri-Blend Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester / ring spun cotton / rayon
50% Poly / 25% Ring Spun Cotton / 25% Rayon High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
SM Adult Cotton Short Sleeve V-Neck TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
SM Adult Heather Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Heather Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
SM Womens Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 161231-50089
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt

Product Types: T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1978
Bruce Lee’s cult classic Game of Death didn’t get much respect from martial arts movie aficionados for many years because it was released in theaters 5 years after the icon’s passing (not to mention much of his on-screen appearances were performed by body doubles and low-budget special effects). However, fans have always loved the now iconic yellow tracksuit with the black stripe. The apparel style has since become a seminal piece of martial arts movie history.

This licensed design celebrates Bruce’s last on-screen appearance in legendary b-movie Game of Death.

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Robert Wall | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim
Directors: Robert Clouse

