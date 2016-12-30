Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

SM Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie SKU: 161231-50111-1

Part No: BLE105

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

75% Cotton/ 25% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Heavyweight 9oz. Hoodie

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt SKU: 161231-50111

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Crewneck Sweatshirt

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Regular Fit Polo SKU: 161231-50111

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Polo with printing on backside

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Adult Cotton 18/1 Tank Top SKU: 161231-50111

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Tank Top

Condition: New

Size Chart SM Youth Hooded Sweatshirt SKU: 161231-50111

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Sweatshirt

Condition: New

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Details

Bruce Lee’s cult classic Game of Death didn’t get much respect from martial arts movie aficionados for many years because it was released in theaters 5 years after the icon’s passing. Fans have always loved the now iconic yellow tracksuit with the black stripe. The apparel style has since become a seminal piece of martial arts movie history.

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Robert Wall | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim

Directors: Robert Clouse

