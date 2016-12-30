Twitter
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts


SM Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly HoodieSKU: 161231-50111-1
Part No: BLE105
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
75% Cotton/ 25% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Heavyweight 9oz. Hoodie
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
SM Adult Crewneck SweatshirtSKU: 161231-50111
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Crewneck Sweatshirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
SM Adult Regular Fit PoloSKU: 161231-50111
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Polo with printing on backside
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
SM Adult Cotton 18/1 Tank TopSKU: 161231-50111
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Tank Top
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
SM Youth Hooded SweatshirtSKU: 161231-50111
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Sweatshirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Product Types: Polo Shirts | Pullovers | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce Lee’s cult classic Game of Death didn’t get much respect from martial arts movie aficionados for many years because it was released in theaters 5 years after the icon’s passing. Fans have always loved the now iconic yellow tracksuit with the black stripe. The apparel style has since become a seminal piece of martial arts movie history.

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Mel Novak | Robert Wall | Roy Chiao | Tae-jeong Kim
Directors: Robert Clouse

Categories

Action | Martial Arts | Polo Shirts | Pullovers | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | Trev

