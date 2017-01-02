Bruce Lee Escrima Kali Stick Battle Apparel

$22.00
From: $16.40
Part No: BLE121B
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50781
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton 18/1 High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Short Sleeve Adult T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Sheer Cap Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50781
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Cotton 30/1 Slim Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50781
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size ChartYouth Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170103-50781
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton
100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable T Shirt
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This unique apparel design features Bruce Lee about to strike with Kali Sticks while performing Escrima, in a scene from the martial arts cult classic Enter the Dragon.
Cast: Ahna Capri | Angela Mao | Betty Chung | Bob Wall | Bolo Yeung | Bruce Lee | Geoffrey Weeks | Jim Kelly | John Saxon | Kien Shih | Li Jen Ho | Marlene Clark | Peter Archer
Directors: Robert Clouse
Related Items
Categories
Action | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Trev