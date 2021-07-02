Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon 23×35 inch Tribute Poster OSP Publishing [J24]

View larger $23.99

$15.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Poster

SKU: 210702-87871-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon Tribute Poster OSP Publishing. This licensed poster was produced sometime in the 1990’s and features three images of Bruce Lee from Enter the Dragon.

Item has some wear, pinholes and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 23x35 in

Related Items