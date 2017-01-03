Twitter
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel

Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back TeeSKU: 170104-50840-1
Part No: BLE165
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Regular Fit T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Adult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170104-50840
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
Softest Feel, Most Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170104-50840
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Adult Poly Tank Top Black BackSKU: 170104-50840
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Adult Poly Tank Top Front PrintSKU: 170104-50840
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Tank Top. Each Tank Top is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Youth Poly Short Sleeve Black Back TeeSKU: 170104-50840
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Youth Poly FP Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170104-50840
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: T-Shirts - Full Cover Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Tank Tops
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is one of our full print shirt designs, featuring Bruce Lee using Kali and doing Escrima against the evil Han’s henchmen in his martial arts classic Enter the Dragon.

Cast: Ahna Capri | Angela Mao | Betty Chung | Bob Wall | Bolo Yeung | Bruce Lee | Geoffrey Weeks | Jim Kelly | John Saxon | Kien Shih | Li Jen Ho | Marlene Clark | Peter Archer
Directors: Robert Clouse

Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Power Stance Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Inner Fury Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Long Sleeve & Tank Top Shirt Styles
Bruce Lee Escrima Kali Stick Battle Apparel
Bruce Lee Body of Action Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee the Dragon Scars Kick Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Feel Fist Pose Short Sleeve Shirt
Bruce Lee Feel Fist Pose Children’s Apparel

