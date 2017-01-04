Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Tank Top Shirts

$26.00
From: $19.20
Part No: BLE191
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Poly Tank Top Front PrintSKU: 170105-50883
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Tank Top. Each Tank Top is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: T-Shirts - All Over Print | Tank Tops
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce Lee holds two sets of nunchucks in a scene from Return of the Dragon, which was shot on location in Rome, Italy.
Cast: Bob Wall | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Chung-Hsin Huang | Di Chin | Fu Ching Chen | Ing-Sik Whang | Jon T. Benn | Little Unicorn | Malisa Longo | Nora Miao | Ping Ou Wei | Tony Liu | Wu Ngan
Directors: Bruce Lee
Related Items
Categories
Action | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - All Over Print | Tank Tops | Trev