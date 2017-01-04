Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Short Sleeve Apparel

$22.00
From: $16.40
Part No: BLE191
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Regular Fit T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50885
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: cotton/polyester
Softest Feel, Most Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartAdult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50885
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Poly Short Sleeve Black Back TeeSKU: 170105-50885
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Poly/Cotton FP Cap Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50885
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester/cotton
Soft Feel, Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Poly FP Short Cap Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50885
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartYouth Poly Short Sleeve Black Back TeeSKU: 170105-50885
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartYouth Poly FP Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170105-50885
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce Lee holds two sets of nunchucks in a scene from Return of the Dragon, which was shot on location in Rome, Italy. In the film, Bruce Lee plays a young man that visits his relatives at their restaurant in Italy and must help them defend the eatery against brutal gangsters that have been harassing them.
- Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Short Sleeve Apparel
- Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Tank Top Shirts
Cast: Bob Wall | Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Chung-Hsin Huang | Di Chin | Fu Ching Chen | Ing-Sik Whang | Jon T. Benn | Little Unicorn | Malisa Longo | Nora Miao | Ping Ou Wei | Tony Liu | Wu Ngan
Directors: Bruce Lee
Related Items
Categories
Action | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Trev