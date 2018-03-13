Twitter
Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan Pocket Photo Book by K. Hino (1981)

$79.90

$29.90


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180313-70956-1
Weight: 2.09 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

This is a 300 page book featuring hundreds of rare photos of martial arts film legends, including Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, along with other kung fu film stars, such as Angela Mao, Bolo Yeung and many others. The only text I am able to read inside includes the name K. Hino (which may refer to author Kouichi Hino), printed in Japan, and the year 1981.

The small format publication is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends, creases and a few tears.

Specifications

  • Size: 4x6 in


Contributors: Kouichi Hino

