Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan Pocket Photo Book by K. Hino (1981)

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition.

Details

This is a 300 page book featuring hundreds of rare photos of martial arts film legends, including Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, along with other kung fu film stars, such as Angela Mao, Bolo Yeung and many others. The only text I am able to read inside includes the name K. Hino (which may refer to author Kouichi Hino), printed in Japan, and the year 1981.

The small format publication is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends, creases and a few tears.

Specifications

Size: 4x6 in



Contributors: Kouichi Hino

