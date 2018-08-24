Share Page Support Us
Bruce Lee and I Original 21 x 30 inch Movie Poster

Currently Unavailable
PosterSKU: 180809-75191-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce Lee and I Original 21 x 30 inch Movie Poster.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 21.25 x 30.75 in

