Currently Unavailable
PosterSKU: 180809-75191-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce Lee and I Original 21 x 30 inch Movie Poster.
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 21.25 x 30.75 in