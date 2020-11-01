Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster Karate International Magazine

$9.99
$8.97
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Posters - Original
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Television | Martial Arts | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster from Michael Depasquale Jr’s Karate International Magazine. The opposite side of the poster has an article titled Memories of Bruce Lee by Wally Jay and an article on the Chuck Norris television show Walker, Texas Ranger. The item is in very good condition with some bends, wear and a few small tears. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 11 x 15.5 in
Publication: Karate International
Subject: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Television | Martial Arts | Memorabilia | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Television | Throwback Space