Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster Karate International Magazine

Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster Karate International Magazine
View larger
Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster Karate International Magazine
Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster Karate International Magazine

$9.99

$8.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201101-82796-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Posters - Original
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Television | Martial Arts | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster from Michael Depasquale Jr’s Karate International Magazine. The opposite side of the poster has an article titled Memories of Bruce Lee by Wally Jay and an article on the Chuck Norris television show Walker, Texas Ranger. The item is in very good condition with some bends, wear and a few small tears. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 11 x 15.5 in


Publication: Karate International
Subject: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris

Related Items

FilmFax Magazine (July/August 1995) Yvonne Craig, Ann Robinson [0239]
Jackie Chan’s The Fearless Hyena James Tin Chuen Rare 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
Final Fantasy X-2 Limited Edition Strategy Guide and Art Collection Rikku Cover (2003) [663]
Overstreet’s Fan Magazine (#8, January 1996) Frank Miller, Neil Gaiman, Lady Rawhide 86110
Nintendo Gameboy Super-Fighter 10 in 1 Game Cartridge – Fatal Fury, Street Fighter, World Heroes [377]
Dragonball Z 36 x 24 Inch Character Poster
Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (December 2006) Holiday Gift Guide [9231]
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Phoenix, Professor X, Magneto and New Wolverine [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Green Lantern: The Animated Series Original Score from the DC Comics Animated Series
The Walking Dead Edition: CLUE The Classic Mystery Game

Categories

Action | Cult Television | Martial Arts | Memorabilia | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Television | Throwback Space