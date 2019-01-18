Bloody Birthday Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

The Bad Seed meets Halloween in this deliciously twisted early ’80s slasher offering directed by Ed Hunt (The Brain) and starring the always loveable Lori Lethin (Return to Horror High, The Prey). Debbie, Curtis and Steven may seem cute as buttons. But their angelic facade conceals the wicked, murderous streak given to them having all been born under the same solar eclipse. With the grown-ups around them blissfully unaware of their little darlings’ homicidal tendencies, the evil brats begin to bump off the adults one-by-one. By gun. By arrow. By cake. Bye-bye! Mixing the killer-kid subgenre with elements of the then-booming slice-and-dice movie, 1981’s Bloody Birthday shocks and appalls with its scenes of young children shooting, strangling and bludgeoning their way through the local population. They sure don’t (and can’t!) make ’em like this anymore.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Uncompressed mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with director Ed Hunt

Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues

Brand new interview with actress Lori Lethin

Bad Seeds and Body Counts – a brand new video appreciation of Bloody Birthday and the killer kid sub-genre by film journalist Chris Alexander

Archival interview with producer Max Rosenberg

Original Theatrical Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Timothy Pittides

FIRST PRESSING: Collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Lee Gambin

Specifications

Runtime: 85

Audio: Mono

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Julie Brown | Lori Lethin | Melinda Cordell

Directors: Ed Hunt

Project Name: Bloody Birthday

