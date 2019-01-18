Bloody Birthday Special Edition Blu-ray

Share Page Support Us
The Bad Seed meets Halloween in this deliciously twisted early ’80s slasher offering directed by Ed Hunt (The Brain) and starring the always loveable Lori Lethin (Return to Horror High, The Prey). Debbie, Curtis and Steven may seem cute as buttons. But their angelic facade conceals the wicked, murderous streak given to them having all been born under the same solar eclipse. With the grown-ups around them blissfully unaware of their little darlings’ homicidal tendencies, the evil brats begin to bump off the adults one-by-one. By gun. By arrow. By cake. Bye-bye! Mixing the killer-kid subgenre with elements of the then-booming slice-and-dice movie, 1981’s Bloody Birthday shocks and appalls with its scenes of young children shooting, strangling and bludgeoning their way through the local population. They sure don’t (and can’t!) make ’em like this anymore.

  • Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Original Uncompressed mono audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary with director Ed Hunt
  • Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues
  • Brand new interview with actress Lori Lethin
  • Bad Seeds and Body Counts – a brand new video appreciation of Bloody Birthday and the killer kid sub-genre by film journalist Chris Alexander
  • Archival interview with producer Max Rosenberg
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Timothy Pittides
  • FIRST PRESSING: Collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Lee Gambin

  • Runtime: 85
  • Audio: Mono
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Julie Brown | Lori Lethin | Melinda Cordell
Directors: Ed Hunt
Project Name: Bloody Birthday

