Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2-Disc Colored Vinyl Edition by Paul Hertzog

Waxwork Records is thrilled to release BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Paul Hertzog! Expanded and re-mastered, this deluxe double LP is a holy grail for retro 80’s action fans, synth driven soundtrack lovers, and anyone preparing for an epic Kumite battle! BLOODSPORT is a 1988 American martial arts action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bolo Yeung. It was one of Van Dammes first starring films and showcased his athletic abilities. It has since become a cult film.

The score music by Paul Hertzog is the perfect 80’s score complete with driving synthesizers and pulsing drum machines. Programmed beats with improvisational melodies, flutes, Chinese harps, and odd measures at key points make the score to BLOODSPORT a memorable and nostalgic trip. Also featured on this deluxe double LP are the tracks “Fight To Survive” and “On My Own – Alone” by Stan Bush.

BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music re-mastered and pressed to 180 gram “Kumite” Red & Black Smoke and Gold with Black Smoke colored vinyl, New artwork by Vance Kelly approved by the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, liner notes by composer Paul Hertzog, an art print insert, and deluxe packaging.

Special Features

Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack

180 Gram "Kumite" Colored Vinyl

New Artwork by Vance Kelly

Liner Notes By Composer Paul Hertzog

11x11 inch Art Print

Deluxe Fully-Illustrated Gatefold Packaging

Playlists

Disc One

Kumite

Captain

Flashback Montage (Flashback / Martial Science / Father & Son / Training / Tree & Sword)

In Hong Kong

The Walled City

Dim Mak

Police

First Day (Ceremony / First Fight / Good. Bad. Ugly / Dux Vs. Arab)

Fight To Survive

Morning After

Disc Two

Second Day

Samoan Balls

Jackson Falls

On My Own - Alone

Here For The Final? / Inspector, No!

Paco Vs Dux

Chong Li Kills

Preparation

Finals (Finals / Powder / Triumph)

Fight To Survive (End Title)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: 180 Gram Kumite Colored Vinyl (Red with Black Splatter and Gold with Black Splatter)

