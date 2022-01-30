Share Page Support Us
Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2-Disc Colored Vinyl Edition by Paul Hertzog

Vinyl
Waxwork Records is thrilled to release BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Paul Hertzog! Expanded and re-mastered, this deluxe double LP is a holy grail for retro 80’s action fans, synth driven soundtrack lovers, and anyone preparing for an epic Kumite battle! BLOODSPORT is a 1988 American martial arts action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bolo Yeung. It was one of Van Dammes first starring films and showcased his athletic abilities. It has since become a cult film.

The score music by Paul Hertzog is the perfect 80’s score complete with driving synthesizers and pulsing drum machines. Programmed beats with improvisational melodies, flutes, Chinese harps, and odd measures at key points make the score to BLOODSPORT a memorable and nostalgic trip. Also featured on this deluxe double LP are the tracks “Fight To Survive” and “On My Own – Alone” by Stan Bush.

BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music re-mastered and pressed to 180 gram “Kumite” Red & Black Smoke and Gold with Black Smoke colored vinyl, New artwork by Vance Kelly approved by the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, liner notes by composer Paul Hertzog, an art print insert, and deluxe packaging.

Special Features

  • Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack
  • 180 Gram "Kumite" Colored Vinyl
  • New Artwork by Vance Kelly
  • Liner Notes By Composer Paul Hertzog
  • 11x11 inch Art Print
  • Deluxe Fully-Illustrated Gatefold Packaging

Playlists

  • Disc One
  • Kumite
  • Captain
  • Flashback Montage (Flashback / Martial Science / Father & Son / Training / Tree & Sword)
  • In Hong Kong
  • The Walled City
  • Dim Mak
  • Police
  • First Day (Ceremony / First Fight / Good. Bad. Ugly / Dux Vs. Arab)
  • Fight To Survive
  • Morning After
  • Disc Two
  • Second Day
  • Samoan Balls
  • Jackson Falls
  • On My Own - Alone
  • Here For The Final? / Inspector, No!
  • Paco Vs Dux
  • Chong Li Kills
  • Preparation
  • Finals (Finals / Powder / Triumph)
  • Fight To Survive (End Title)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 180 Gram Kumite Colored Vinyl (Red with Black Splatter and Gold with Black Splatter)
Explore More...

Related Items

