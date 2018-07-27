Birth Movies Death Special Edition Planet of the Apes Magazine Issue

Magazine SKU: 180727-74380-1

Details

The revival of the Planet Of The Apes franchise well over three decades after the original ended (and ten years after a reboot fizzled) was nothing if not a risky endeavor. Audiences were skeptical, to the say the least – until they saw Rupert Wyatt’s 2011 film Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, a technical achievement surpassed only by its heart. That film was followed up by an even more breathtaking emotional and visual triumph, Matt Reeves’ 2014 sequel Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes. Audiences fell in love with Andy Serkis’ Caesar, and with the rich, morally complex world he inhabited.

Planet Of The Apes brings to a close to the final chapter latest trilogy, with Reeves returning to direct the insanely anticipated War For The Planet Of The Apes. In celebration of this franchise that has meant so much to so many for almost fifty years, Birth Movies Death has dedicated an issue of the magazine. magazine to the whole dang planet.

The publication discusses Serkis, Reeves, Rod Serling, Cornelius, Zira, the monkey movies that predated the original Apes, the wonderful merch to come out of these films, the hard science behind the franchise and the VFX that makes it real to us. There are also interviews with some of the brilliant minds behind this successful revival, including: Matt Reeves, with producer Peter Chernin and with the bold magicians at Weta.

Also included is beautiful, original art and a spread of Mondo’s best-loved Apes prints, as well as this remarkable cover from Eric Powell.

