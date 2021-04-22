Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 2 Trade Paperback

- Authors Anthony Burch | John Carpenter
- Artists Gabriel Cassata | Jorge Corona
- Characters Jack Burton
- Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Martial Arts
- Studios: Boom Entertainment | Twentieth Century Fox
- Product Release Date: December 25, 2018
- More: Jack Burton | John Carpenter
The authorized sequel to the cult hit film Big Trouble in Little China, co-written by its creator, John Carpenter.
Remember What Ol’ Jack Burton Always Says
Getting old ain’t ever easy. Especially when you’re entering your golden years during the apocalypse. Jack Burton’s haphazard quest to save the world and defeat the evil Ching Dai continues here. But to get the job done he’ll need the help of some old friends, Wang Chi and Egg Shen. The question remains, do they want to help him?
Written by horror icon, John Carpenter, with Anthony Burch (Borderlands 2), and illustrated by Jorge Corona (We Are Robin, The Flash), Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Vol. 2 collects issues #5-8 of the authorized, in-continuity sequel to the fan-favorite film.
Specifications
- Language: English
- Pages: 112
- Size: 6.6 x 10.2 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anthony Burch | Gabriel Cassata | John Carpenter | Jorge Corona
- Characters: Jack Burton
- Shows / Movies: Big Trouble in Little China
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Martial Arts
- Studios / Manufacturers: Boom Entertainment | Twentieth Century Fox
- Product Types: Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books