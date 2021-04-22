Share Page Support Us
Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 2 Trade Paperback

Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 2 Trade Paperback
Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 2 Trade Paperback
Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 2 Trade Paperback
Softcover Book
SKU: 210422-86710-1
ISBN-10: 1684152739
ISBN-13: 9781684152735
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The authorized sequel to the cult hit film Big Trouble in Little China, co-written by its creator, John Carpenter.

Remember What Ol’ Jack Burton Always Says

Getting old ain’t ever easy. Especially when you’re entering your golden years during the apocalypse. Jack Burton’s haphazard quest to save the world and defeat the evil Ching Dai continues here. But to get the job done he’ll need the help of some old friends, Wang Chi and Egg Shen. The question remains, do they want to help him?

Written by horror icon, John Carpenter, with Anthony Burch (Borderlands 2), and illustrated by Jorge Corona (We Are Robin, The Flash), Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Vol. 2 collects issues #5-8 of the authorized, in-continuity sequel to the fan-favorite film.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 112
  • Size: 6.6 x 10.2 in
