Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Promotional Mask (2007) [F54]

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Promotional Mask (2007) [F54]
View larger
Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Promotional Mask (2007) [F54]
Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Promotional Mask (2007) [F54]
$12.99
$9.99
See Options

1 in stock
mask
SKU: 210403-86166-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Promotional Mask (2007).

Specifications

  • Size: 6x10 in
  • Material: Card Stock Paper
Explore More...

Related Items

Lucio Fulci’s Don’t Torture A Duckling Limited Edition 2-Disc Combo Pack – Blu-ray + DVD
Bloodsport 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1988)
Die Hard: The Ultimate Visual History Hardcover Edition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 IDW Promotional Edition (2012)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
Crypt of the Living Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Raid: Locked Up Graphic Novel (2019)
Iron Monkey Letterbox Edition VHS (1999) Yuen Wo Ping [388]
Purple Rain: Prince and the Revolution Ultimate Collector’s Edition Multi-Disc Box Set
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
maskSKU: 210403-86166-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.