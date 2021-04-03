Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Promotional Mask (2007) [F54]

- Cast: Angela Goethals | Bridgett Newton | Kate Miner | Nathan Baesel | Robert Englund | Scott Wilson | Zelda Rubinstein
- Directors: Scott Glosserman
- Project Name Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon
- Product Types: Memorabilia | Other
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: Anchor Bay Entertainment
- Original Release Date: October 13, 2006
- Rating: R
- More: Robert Englund
Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Promotional Mask (2007).
Specifications
- Size: 6x10 in
- Material: Card Stock Paper
- Product Types: Other