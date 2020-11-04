Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon 17×22 inch Original Movie Poster (2007) [D66]

$35.99
$27.99
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Robert Englund items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: October 13, 2006
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon 17×22 inch Original Movie Poster (2007).
The item is in great condition with minor bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 17x22 in
Cast: Angela Goethals | Bridgett Newton | Kate Miner | Nathan Baesel | Robert Englund | Scott Wilson | Zelda Rubinstein
Directors: Scott Glosserman
Project Name: Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon
Related Items
Categories
Anchor Bay Entertainment | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original