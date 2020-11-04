Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon 17×22 inch Original Movie Poster (2007) [D66]

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon 17×22 inch Original Movie Poster (2007) [D66]
View larger

$35.99

$27.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201104-82885-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Robert Englund  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: October 13, 2006
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon 17×22 inch Original Movie Poster (2007).

The item is in great condition with minor bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 17x22 in

Cast: Angela Goethals | Bridgett Newton | Kate Miner | Nathan Baesel | Robert Englund | Scott Wilson | Zelda Rubinstein
Directors: Scott Glosserman
Project Name: Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon

Related Items

Silent Night Deadly Night NECA Action Figure Billy Shout Factory 8 inch
Ganja & Hess the most complicated Black film of the 1970’s
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)
The Karate Kid 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1984)
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 9, 2015) Parks and Recreation Farewell
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
Dreamland Japan: Writings on Modern Manga – Japanese Comics for Otaku Softcover Edition (1996)
Marvel’s Ant-Man 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Being Human The Complete Third Season 4-Blu-ray Box Set
Monsters Collage Mash-Up 36 x 24 inch Poster

Categories

Anchor Bay Entertainment | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original